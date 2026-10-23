Boston takes on San Jose following Pastrnak’s 2-goal showing

San Jose Sharks (6-4-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (8-2-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the San Jose Sharks after David Pastrnak’s two-goal game against the Nashville Predators in the Bruins’ 6-0 win.

Boston is 4-1-0 in home games and 8-2-1 overall. The Bruins have scored 42 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank fifth in NHL play.

San Jose has gone 4-2-1 in road games and 6-4-1 overall. The Sharks have a 5-1-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 6-3. Fraser Minten scored two goals in the win.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Sharks: Igor Chernyshov: out (upper body), Alexander Wennberg: out (upper body), Kyle Keyser: out (upper body), Quentin Musty: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press