PWHL and union reach agreement to expand rosters and increase minimum salaries entering 4th season

The PWHL and its union on Thursday announced reaching an agreement to increase each team’s active roster by one player and a stepped-up jump in minimum annual base salaries over the remaining five years of their existing collective bargaining agreement.

The changes reflect the league’s growth in popularity and coincide with the PWHL expanding to 12 teams by adding four new franchises entering its fourth season, which opens Dec. 5.

“The PWHL and PWHLPA remain committed to working collaboratively to advance player opportunities, compensation, and the continued growth of professional women’s hockey,” the league and PWHL Players Association said in a joint press release.

Active rosters will grow to 24 players which, coupled with expansion, means the PWHL will have created 104 additional roster spots over last season.

The minimum base salary for this season will be $42,000, up from about $38,000 last year. And the number will jump to $45,000 next year, followed by $2,500 annual increments over the remaining three years of the CBA and topping out at $52,500 in 2030-31.

This is ahead of the 3% annual increase that was first negotiated and ratified by players in launching what was then a six-team league in July 2023.

The PWHL, however, is doing away with teams carrying up to three reserve players. Instead, the two sides have agreed to allow teams to sign players to one-game standard contracts, in addition to the current rules allowing for 10-day standard contracts.

Training camps are set to open on Nov. 18.

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By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer