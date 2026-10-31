Senators’ Hayden Hodgson suspended two games for charging and boarding Kings’ Brandt Clarke

NEW YORK (AP) — Ottawa Senators forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended two games for charging and boarding Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced its ruling Friday after holding a disciplinary hearing with Hodgson.

The 30-year-old playing his 24th game in the league lined up Clarke from several strides away and drove his opponent’s head into the glass midway through the teams’ game Thursday night in LA. Hodgson was given a five-minute major penalty for boarding and ejected with a game misconduct.

Clarke did not return but was on the ice for practice Friday.

Hodgson was fined $2,018, the maximum allowed under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, in October 2025 for boarding Montreal’s Alex Newhook in a preseason game. He has a long history of suspensions — 20 games worth — in the American Hockey League for elbowing and other offenses over the past five seasons.

He’ll forfeit $8,763 in salary as a result of the suspension. He’ll miss games Saturday at San Jose and Sunday at Anaheim. He’s eligible to return Wednesday at Buffalo.

The Senators recalled wingers Xavier Bourgault and Philip Tomasino from Belleville of the AHL.

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