Steven Stamkos scores on OT power play as Predators beat Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal 2:18 into overtime, Justus Annunen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Thursday night.

It was Stamkos’ 247th goal on the power play, tying him with Luc Robitaille for fifth-most in NHL history. Stamkos also drew the penalty.

Ross Colton scored against his former team, and Vitali Pinchuk had his first career goal as the Predators moved to 2-0 over Colorado this season.

Jaden Schwartz and Parker Kelly had goals for the Avalanche, who are 6-1-2 at home this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 of 25 shots. He got some help, too, with Nazem Kadri knocking away a puck that was trickling toward the net earlier in the game.

The Predators weathered a holding penalty on Stamkos with 3:07 left in regulation. They had a 2-on-1 chance, too, but couldn’t convert.

Nashville and Colorado both struggled on the power play as the Predators finished 1 for 5 and the Avalanche went 0 for 3. The Predators had 25 blocked shots.

Pinchuk gave the Predators a 2-1 lead in the opening period with a slick backhanded shot that went over the shoulder of Blackwood. The 24-year-old Pinchuk nearly had a goal earlier in the period but his shot clanged off the post.

A video was shown on the big screen to honor Colton and Jack Drury, who were both traded from Colorado to the Predators in June. The clip aired shortly after Colton’s fourth goal of the season.

It was also a return for Predators president/general manager Chris MacFarland after spending 11 seasons in the front office with Colorado.

Nathan MacKinnon played in his 967th career game, tying defenseman Adam Foote for the third-most in franchise history.

Up next

Predators: Host St. Louis on Saturday.

Avalanche: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer