Canadiens snap Bruins’ seven-game winning streak on home ice with 5-2 win

BOSTON (AP) — Josh Anderson and Jake Evans each had a goal and an assist as the Montreal Canadiens leapfrogged the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division standings with a 5-2 win on Thursday night.

Now 9-0-3 in its past 12 games, Montreal came in trailing Boston by one point for the top spot in the division. Kirby Dach, Cole Caufield and Phillip Danault also scored for the Canadiens, who improved to 10–0–2 when leading after two periods. Jacob Fowler had 30 saves.

Boston’s seven-game winning streak on home ice was snapped. Jeremy Swayman was pulled after allowing four goals on 17 shots and was replaced by Michael DiPietro, who made 13 saves.

Casey Mittelstadt scored both of Boston’s goals and the Bruins outshot Montreal, 32-30.

Dach opened the scoring with a wraparound goal at 2:34 into the contest. He skated behind Swayman with a long reach enabling Dach to finish it himself for his second of the season.

Montreal took a 2-0 lead in the first period when Anderson planted himself in front of Swayman and deflected in a rebound for his eighth goal of the season.

The Canadiens extended their two-goal cushion when Evans went scored on a breakaway after taking a pass from Anderson. Montreal ended Swayman’s night at 11:46 of the second period when Caufield fired a shot from just outside the left circle into the top corner.

Swayman’s early exit and subsequent replacement by DiPietro marked the first time this season that Boston made an in-game change at goalie.

Boston got on the scoreboard after Danault scored on a long one-timer from the top of the right circle that made it 5-0. Mittelstadt made a backhand move for his first of two goals. His second goal came during the opening minute of the third period.

It was the first of four regular-season meetings between the Original Six franchises.

Up next

Canadiens: Host Colorado on Saturday.

Bruins: Continue four-game homestand against Minnesota on Saturday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By BRENDAN McGAIR

Associated Press