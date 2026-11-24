WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi had a hat trick and the Winnipeg Jets hung on for a 4-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Monday night.

Morgan Barron also had a goal for the Jets (12-9-4). Kyle Connor picked up two assists. Stuart Skinner made 34 saves for Winnipeg, which is 8-1-1 in its past 10 games and finished a four-game homestand 2-1-1.

Andrew Peeke and Lawson Crouse scored for the Mammoth (12-10-3). Sebastian Cossa stopped 11 shots.

It was a back-and-forth, high-scoring game in the opening period.

Vilardi got things going at 5:11, Peeke replied 67 seconds later, Vilardi notched his second assist 68 seconds after that and Crouse made it 2-2 at 10:22. Barron broke the tie at 14:00.

Vilardi scored an empty-netter with 7 seconds remaining in the third. It was his second career hat trick. The other was April 4, 2024, against the Calgary Flames.

It was Winnipeg’s first victory over Utah since Jan. 24, 2025, a span of six games (2-3-1).

Heading into the game, Utah led the NHL with 21 goals from defensemen, now 22 with Peeke’s goal.

Utah forward Dylan Guenther, who had missed the past six games with injury, and Clayton Keller (illness), returned to the top line. Logan Cooley extended his point streak to four games (one goal, four assists).

Up next

Mammoth: At the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Jets: At the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

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