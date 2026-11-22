ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Greg Rousseau had two sacks, including his team-leading 10th this season, and Buffalo’s defense bailed out the Bills’ sputtering Josh Allen-led offense in a 26-9 win over the injury-depleted division rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Allen was limited to a 4-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore with two interceptions in an outing during which Buffalo settled for three field goals on five drives inside Miami’s 20.

James Cook scored on a 1-yard run and had 89 yards rushing to become the NFL’s second player to score a TD and top 75 yards rushing in nine consecutive outings. The only other player to do so was Washington’s Terry Allen, who accomplished the feat in 10 straight games spanning the 1995-96 seasons.

Buffalo improved its AFC-leading record to 9-1 and won its sixth straight, with the past four coming against backup and third-string quarterbacks. Miami’s Kyle McCord was the latest while making his second career start with Malik Willis sidelined by a groin/core injury.

If not for Allen throwing interceptions to end consecutive drives late in the first half, the Bills could have been more dominating.

Rousseau’s two sacks came in the first half during which Buffalo limited Miami to two first downs and 38 yards of offense. The Dolphins finished with 10 first downs and 185 yards, with all of their points scored by kicker Daniel Carlson. He made all three field-goal attempts, including two 52-yarders, after being elevated from the practice squad.

Miami (1-9) has lost four straight since a 28-25 win over the Jets and is off to its worst start to a season since going 0-13 to open 2007.

McCord was 12 of 33 for 102 yards and an interception, and the Dolphins lost their 11th straight trip to Buffalo, including playoffs, in a skid dating to 2017.

Buffalo’s defense essentially sealed the win when Dee Alford broke up McCord’s attempt to Malik Washington on fourth-and 2 at the Bills 30 midway through the fourth quarter.

Buffalo hasn’t allowed a touchdown in a span of 228 minutes and 18 seconds, dating to Derrick Henry’s 2-yard run in the Bills 36-10 win over the Ravens on Nov. 1. It was an outing in which starter Lamar Jackson was hurt on the first snap from scrimmage, with Joe Fagnano closing the game after backup Tyler Huntley was also hurt.

The Bills also haven’t trailed in a span of 277:13, dating to the second quarter of a 33-30 win over Las Vegas on Oct. 18.

Bass’ FG streak ends

Bills K Tyler Bass’ streak of consecutive field goals made ended at 27 when he missed a 54-yard attempt wide left early into the second half. Bass hit 43- and 54-yard attempts before the miss.

Bass opened the season making 22 straight attempts and had not missed since going wide right on a 24-yard attempt in a 48-42 win at Detroit on Dec. 15, 2024. The sixth-year player missed all of last season due to groin and pelvis issues.

Injuries

Dolphins: WR Chris Bell left with a chest injury before returning in the second half. Miami was missing starting safety Dante Trader (shoulder/groin).

Bills: None reported. CB Tre’Davious White made his season debut after being elevated from the practice squad with starter Christian Benford sidelined by a groin injury. Buffalo was also without starting TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle).

Up next

Dolphins: Host division rival New York Jets next Sunday.

Bills: Host Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer