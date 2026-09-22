Davante Adams, Matthew Stafford lead Rams past Giants 28-6 after Jaxson Dart’s injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Davante Adams made eight catches for 195 yards and hauled in two of Matthew Stafford’s four touchdown passes, and the Los Angeles Rams welcomed Aaron Donald back to the NFL with a 28-6 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night.

Stafford passed for 327 yards for the Rams (1-1), who capitalized after the Giants (1-1) lost Jaxson Dart to a left knee injury on their first offensive series.

The Rams played without injured All-Pros Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett, but Stafford and Adams put on a vintage performance while the preseason Super Bowl favorites rebounded competently from last week’s 27-7 debacle of a loss to the 49ers in Australia.

Adams’ catches and yards receiving were both his best performances in a Rams uniform, while league MVP Stafford moved into sixth in NFL history with his 426th career TD pass, topping Philip Rivers when Adams adroitly tracked down an 11-yard fade in the third quarter.

Jameis Winston went 11 of 27 for 111 yards with an interception in place of Dart, who left the field shakily after taking a huge hit from Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart on New York’s seventh play. The second-year quarterback, who looked great in last week’s win over Dallas, watched the second half in a track suit while the Giants managed just 182 yards of offense compared to LA’s 481.

The night was also a milestone for Donald, who had three tackles for the Rams while completing his comeback with his first NFL game action in 32 months. The three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who skipped the Week 1 trip to Melbourne, got wild cheers from Rams fans at every opportunity at SoFi Stadium.

Adams was extraordinary in the second game of his 13th NFL season. He made a two-handed grab high above his head before taking it for a 31-yard touchdown on the Rams’ second possession, and he made a 64-yard catch on their third drive to set up Kyren Williams’ 10-yard TD catch.

Winston and the Giants’ offense couldn’t get much going after Dart’s exit. Winston threw an end-zone interception to Trent McDuffie in the second quarter, and New York managed only a field goal after Jevon Holland forced and recovered a fumble at the Los Angeles 11 right before halftime, with Donald stuffing Najee Harris on a classic third-down tackle.

Stafford put it away with a TD pass to Terrance Ferguson with 8:57 to play.

Injuries

Giants pass rusher Brian Burns went down with a lower left leg injury in the fourth quarter. He turned down a cart ride postgame. … WR Malik Nabers injured his shoulder and missed time in the first half, but returned. … Rams RB Ronnie Rivers injured his calf.

Up next

Giants: Host Tennessee on Sunday.

Rams: At Denver on Sunday night.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer