The 49ers agree to deal to add WR Brandin Cooks to practice squad, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are adding veteran help for their injury depleted wide receiver room by agreeing to a deal to sign Brandin Cooks to the practice squad.

A person familiar with the deal said Tuesday that the team reached the agreement to add Cooks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the signing hadn’t been announced by the team.

ESPN first reported the deal.

The Niners needed help at receiver after key contributor Demarcus Robinson went down with a high ankle injury in Sunday’s win over Miami. Robinson is expected to miss at least a few weeks and could go on injured reserve.

San Francisco also lost projected starter Ricky Pearsall to season-ending knee surgery in training camp and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling to an ankle injury in the opener that is expected to sideline him for about two months.

Cooks, who turns 33 on Friday, spent last season with New Orleans and Buffalo, making 24 catches for 279 yards in 15 games. He became a free agent in March and hadn’t signed with any team before committing to the 49ers.

The 49ers already have a veteran offense and became the first team in 22 years to start five non-quarterback skill players who are 30 or older in the same game in the win against the Dolphins.

The old guys have produced so far with Mike Evans, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Kyle Juszczyk and Robinson all catching TD passes the first two games. Also, 30-year-old running back Christian McCaffrey has rushed for two scores.

The 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only team in NFL history to have six players 30 or older catch a touchdown pass in the same season, a record that could be broken by San Francisco if Cooks and McCaffrey do it.

Cooks is one of two players in NFL history, along with Brandon Marshall, to have at least 1,000 yards receiving in a season with four teams. Cooks did it twice with New Orleans, and once each with the Los Angeles Rams, New England and Houston.

He has 734 catches for 9,811 yards and 60 touchdowns. He needs 189 yards to become the sixth active player with at least 10,000 yards receiving in a career.

The 49ers have an open spot on the practice squad and won’t need to make a corresponding move when they officially add Cooks.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer