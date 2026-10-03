Western Michigan goes ahead late in the fourth, holds on for victory when Buffalo goes for the win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dieter Kelly kicked the go-ahead field goal with 79 seconds remaining and the Western Michigan defense held on fourth-and-goal with two seconds left in a 20-17 victory over Buffalo on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

After Kelly’s field goal gave the Broncos their 20-17 lead, Buffalo drove 74 yards and faced fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. The Bulls went for the win and quarterback Jason Wright was stopped short by Scoop Gardner Jr. as he raced to the pylon.

Buffalo led 14-10 at halftime after a 59-yard touchdown pass from Wright to Patrick Clacks III and a 1-yard touchdown run by Messiah Burch.

After a scoreless third quarter, Buffalo went ahead 17-10 on Oliver Hautanen’s 35-yard field goal. The Broncos then rallied with Broc Lowry’s 5-yard touchdown run and Kelly’s 38-yard field goal with 1:19 remaining.

Lowry completed 19 of 24 passes for 212 yards and added 54 yards rushing, including the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. Jalen Buckley had a touchdown and 62 yards rushing for the Broncos (3-2).

Wright was 11-of-18 passing for 170 yards and Burch had 106 yards rushing for the Bulls (2-3).

Western Michigan holds a 10-2 lead in the series.

The Bulls had won their previous four Mid-American Conference openers.

Up next

Buffalo: at Toledo next Saturday

Western Michigan: vs. Kent State next Saturday

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