Bijan Robinson powers Falcons past Saints 45-24 on the 20th anniversary of the Superdome’s reopening

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bijan Robinson rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and the Falcons posted a dominant 45-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, dampening celebrations commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Superdome’s reopening after Hurricane Katrina.

Brian Robinson ran for three short touchdowns for the Falcons (2-2), who never trailed and controlled the line of scrimmage while outgaining the Saints (1-3) on the ground, 207 yards to 50.

Atlanta continued rolling behind quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who returned to the lineup for a 35-14 victory at Green Bay. Penix was an efficient 15 of 20 for 223 yards and a touchdown. His 31-yard scoring strike to Jahan Dotson in fourth quarter sent Saints fans toward the exits en masse.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored his first two touchdowns of the season, the second cutting Atlanta’s lead to 31-17 early in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Shough passed for 286 yards and a late touchdown to Devaughn Vele.

The game kicked off following festivities commemorating the Saints’ return to the Superdome after Katrina had displaced the team from New Orleans for the entire 2005 season. In addition to causing levee breaks and a storm surge that flooded about 80% of the city, the hurricane also ripped a hole in Superdome’s roof while evacuees sheltered there.

Ignited by Steve Gleason’s punt block for a touchdown following the 2006 game’s opening possession, the Saints beat the Falcons 23-3 in that Week 3, Monday night matchup.

Like that meeting two decades ago, the Falcons, wearing red, received the opening kickoff. This time, however, there would be no punt to block. Bijan Robinson burst through a hole on the left side of the line and raced 59 yards for a touchdown.

For a fourth time in four games, the Saints were playing from behind early — a challenge made more difficult by Daniel Carlson’s missed 52-yard field goal attempt and running back Kendre Miller’s lost fumble on the New Orleans 22-yard line one possession later.

Atlanta cashed in on the turnover when Bijan Robinson made it 14-0 on a 4-yard power run, set up in part by cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry’s third-down defensive holding penalty.

Pregame ceremonies feature 2006 Saints players

Wearing white jerseys, retired players Drew Brees, Scott Fujita, Scott Shanle, Deuce McAllister, Devery Henderson and Curtis Deloatch joined Gleason on the field before kickoff to lead fans in the club’s familiar “Who dat!” chant. Gleason, using a wheelchair because of ALS, was joined by his son, Rivers, who raised his father’s arm and then pulled it down to signal the start of the chant.

Irma Thomas, a New Orleans native and resident who sang the national anthem when the dome reopened, returned to perform it again.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attended, spending pregame warmups on the home sideline conversing with Saints owner Gayle Benson and other dignitaries.

Before the game, Gleason shared a moment with former Falcons punter Michael Koenen outside the dome at the “Rebirth” statue that depicts both players at the moment of the punt block.

Earlier in the day, New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno gave Gleason a key to the city.

Injuries

Falcons: Defensive end Za’Darius Smith received several minutes of attention on the field, but was able walk to the sideline after a stretcher had been brought out for him. Left tackle Jake Matthews (groin) left the game in the first quarter.

Saints: The Saints began without two key defensive starters: end Carl Granderson (ankle) and linebacker Kaden Ellis (calf), who were ruled out on Saturday. Tight end Noah Fant (abdomen) was a game-night scratch.

Up next

Falcons: Host Baltimore on Sunday night.

Saints: Host Minnesota on Sunday.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer