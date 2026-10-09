Bills’ ‘one-of-a-kind’ Josh Allen offers challenge for Rams’ defensive progress on Monday night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From his sideline, Matthew Stafford had a great vantage point on Josh Allen’s skills as the Los Angeles Rams held off the Buffalo Bills 44-42 on Dec. 8, 2024, when Allen became the first player in the Super Bowl era to run for three touchdowns and pass for three TDs in a game.

“He’s a one-of-a-kind type player at the quarterback position,” Stafford said. “I think size, speed, ability to throw the ball, all the things you’d want. So he’s a big-time player. It’s fun to watch.”

Allen is decidedly less enjoyable to try to defend, as the other side of the ball for the Rams (2-2) will have to do in their showdown with the Bills (3-1) on Monday night.

“He’s probably a lot more fun when you don’t got to tackle him,” Rams defensive end Braden Fiske said. “But, hey, anytime you get to compete against the best, it is fun.”

Allen accounted for 342 yards passing and 82 yards rushing without a turnover in his memorable last visit to SoFi Stadium, coming up short after trailing by 17 points twice in the third quarter. Those offensive fireworks happened in nine possessions while possessing the ball for just 21:30.

Buffalo coach Joe Brady, who was Allen’s offensive coordinator at the time, could only remember the things that went wrong.

“We dug ourselves a hole in that game, and it allowed it to get to that point,” Brady said. “You guys know how I am. I have such a high standard, so I’m always gonna reflect on the bad. But it didn’t have to get to that point that it did.”

The Rams’ defensive players are looking forward to the challenge as a chance to measure where they are at after an up-and-down first month of the season. Los Angeles ranks second in the NFL in total yards (247.5) and yards passing allowed (145.5), having smothered the New York Giants after starting quarterback Jaxson Dart was hurt and putting the clamps on the Philadelphia Eagles, while also struggling to contain the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

“As a football fan, man, I respect his game a lot,” Rams cornerback Jaylen McCollough said of Allen. “You know, he’s a generational talent.”

Need to know

Bills (3-1) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2).

When/where to watch: Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, ESPN/ABC.

Latest odds: Rams by 3.

Against the spread: Bills 3-1; Rams 2-2.

Last week: Bills lost to the Patriots 29-26; Rams beat the Eagles 24-20.

Last meeting: Rams beat the Bills 44-42 on Dec. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, California.

Series record: Bills lead 9-6.

Matchup to watch

Rams’ passing game vs. Bills’ secondary. It took a while for Stafford and his receivers to lock in against the Eagles, but they were up to the task in a make-or-break fourth quarter. He was 12 of 16 passing for 133 yards on the final two drives, taking particular advantage down the stretch of Puka Nacua’s return after missing two games because of a hip and groin injury. The Bills are particularly beat up at cornerback, where Christian Benford (toe), Dee Alford (ankle), and even practice squad call-up Te’Cory Couch (hamstring) are dealing with injuries.

Stats and stuff

— The Rams are the first team since the 1949 Eagles to outgain an opponent by 200 yards in three straight games. They had a 415-172 yardage edge at Philadelphia.

— RB Kyren Williams had two touchdown runs in the last four minutes of the Rams’ comeback victory over the Eagles, including his first go-ahead, game-winning score in the fourth quarter. He also had a career-high 10 receptions, netting 67 yards.

— Stafford threw two more interceptions at Philadelphia, giving him six through four games. He had eight picks in each of the previous two seasons, accumulating those totals in 16 games in 2024 and 17 in 2025.

— The Rams are hopeful DL Aaron Donald (back soreness), CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and TE Colby Parkinson (knee/shoulder) will be able to play against the Bills. All three missed the game against the Eagles. Other injuries worth monitoring include OLB Josaiah Stewart (groin), LB Nate Landman (shoulder) and S Quentin Lake (hip).

— The Bills have scored touchdowns on 11 of 16 red-zone possessions on offense (68.8%) and allowed touchdowns on 11 of 16 red-zone possessions on defense.

— Buffalo has scored at least 30 points in four straight games against the Rams and eight of the past nine in the series. The Bills have generated 30, 31 and 42 points in three visits to Los Angeles since the Rams moved back in 2016.

— Bills WR Keon Coleman’s 116 yards receiving against New England were the second-most in his three NFL seasons, behind a 125-yard game during his rookie season against Tennessee on Oct. 20, 2024. It was his third career 100-yard game.

— Buffalo DT Ed Oliver (knee) avoided a long-term injury when he was hurt against New England, Brady said, but his status to play against Los Angeles is uncertain.

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AP Sports Writer John Wawrow in Orchard Park, New York, contributed to this report.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press