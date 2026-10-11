Allen has late 22-yard TD run and Jets’ defense, special teams come up big in 17-12 win over Browns

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Braelon Allen ran 22 yards for the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter after New York recovered a fumbled punt snap and the Jets ended a three-game skid with a 17-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns on a rain-soaked Sunday.

Rookie David Bailey had three of New York’s eight sacks of Deshaun Watson, and Geno Smith had a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson on the Jets’ first drive, helping snap the Browns’ three-game winning streak.

The Browns had a final chance when they got the ball with 1:41 left and no timeouts. But New York’s defense, as it did all game, stiffened and sealed it when Will McDonald had a strip-sack of Watson on fourth down and recovered the fumble.

Smith finished 17 of 30 for 182 yards and the TD to Wilson, who had seven catches for 104 yards, and Allen ran for 116 yards and the winning touchdown on 24 carries.

This one wasn’t pretty, with a steady rain falling throughout the game as the remnants of Hurricane Isaias blew through the Northeast. But the struggling Jets (2-3) were able to bounce back after giving up a fourth-quarter lead.

Watson, who was 15 of 33 for 155 yards, threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to rookie Denzel Boston to give the Browns (3-2) their first advantage. Andre Szmyt missed the extra point, putting Cleveland up 12-10 with 6:15 left.

The Browns got the ball back moments later when Carson Schwesinger had a strip-sack of Smith and Adin Huntington recovered.

But the Jets forced a three-and-out and then their special teams came through when Rex Sunahara’s high snap went through punter Corey Bojorquez’s hands — perhaps with an assist from the rain — and bounced behind him as several players chased after it and Trevin Wallace recovered for New York.

Three plays later, Allen took a handoff, found a crease off the left side and scooted 22 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jets a 17-12 lead with 3:01 remaining and sent the poncho-wearing fans in the MetLife Stadium stands into a frenzy.

The Jets got off to a fast start

The Jets forced a three-and-out on the Browns’ first drive — notable after Chicago had no punts against New York last Sunday in a 23-12 win.

Smith and the offense went to work quickly, mixing in some tough runs by Allen with three catches by Wilson, the last of which came when he took a short pass, made a pretty spin move out of a tackle attempt by Ronnie Hillman and motored into the end zone, punctuated by a dive over the goal line for a 32-yard touchdown.

The Browns were driving on their second possession and facing first-and-10 from the Jets 25 when Watson threw a deep pass to KC Concepcion, who appeared to make a catch — just as Minkah Fitzpatrick put a crushing hit on the receiver, making contact with his helmet and causing the ball to drop.

Concepcion went face down on the turf and appeared to be unconscious. He eventually walked off under his own power but was quickly ruled out for the game.

A 13-yard penalty on Fitzpatrick for hitting a defenseless receiver put the ball at the Jets 12, but the defense held the Browns to a 25-yard FG by Szmyt.

Szmyt added a 41-yarder with 10:14 left in the second quarter to make it 7-6.

The Jets appeared on their way to adding to their lead with just under six minutes left in the third quarter when Kenyon Sadiq caught a 6-yard pass from Smith, but Quincy Williams — against his former team — forced a fumble that Hickman recovered at the Cleveland 7.

New York scored for the first time since its opening drive on Jason Sanders’ 54-yard field goal 23 seconds into the fourth quarter, putting the Jets up 10-6.

Injuries

Browns: RB Raheim Sanders left early in the fourth quarter hip injury. … RT Tytus Howard injured a knee in the fourth.

Jets: Sadiq was evaluated for a head injury after his fumble and was ruled out in the fourth quarter with a concussion.

Up next

Browns: Host Baltimore next Sunday.

Jets: Play at New England next Sunday.

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This story has been corrected to Watson throwing a 29-yard TD pass to reflect scoring change on Watson run earlier on drive.

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By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer