Eagles rule out quarterback Jalen Hurts for Sunday’s game against Carolina with a blood clot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have ruled out quarterback Jalen Hurts for Sunday’s game against Carolina because of a superficial blood clot in his calf.

The Eagles said in a statement Thursday that Hurts was injured in an Oct. 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams when he took a cleat to his calf area.

“It was a very unique experience, to say the least,” Hurts told reporters on Wednesday. “I don’t want to get into the details of kind of leading up to the game and whatnot, but got nicked up in the Rams game.”

Hurts practiced on Wednesday and Thursday last week and informed the medical staff of the injury following the Oct. 8 practice.

The Super Bowl 59 MVP also practiced on Friday last week before the team left for London to play against Jacksonville.

“Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team’s flight to London and walkthrough,” the Eagles said in a statement. “The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia.”

Hurts completed 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown in a 19-17 loss to the Jaguars.

He did not emerge from the tunnel in London until just before the coin toss.

“I was trying to rest,” he said, laughing.

Hurts received treatment Monday and Tuesday this week when he returned to Philadelphia and was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Hurts underwent another ultrasound on Wednesday that revealed a “movement in the small blood clot.”

The Eagles said in a statement they would determine the appropriate course of treatment. There was no timetable on when Hurts could return.

The Eagles will likely turn to backup Tanner McKee against the Panthers.

Carolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton returned to practice this week for the first time since doctors discovered multiple blood clots in his right lung. Moton was placed on blood thinners.

That kind of blood clot Hurts has often form in a vein close to the surface of the skin but can be painful and need treatment.

The 28-year-old Hurts has eight touchdowns and three interceptions with 933 yards passing this season for the Eagles. He’s led the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances and earned MVP honors after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the championship in the 2024 season.

The Eagles have been banged up all season and hope running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring), No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) can play Sunday.

As crucial as their absences have been, playing without Hurts would sting the most.

Hurts is in the midst of a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.3 million guaranteed, with the Eagles that takes him through the 2028 season.

The Eagles stunned fans when they drafted Hurts out of Oklahoma in the second round in 2020. They seemingly had Carson Wentz entrenched at QB and had more pressing needs. Hurt was expected to serve as insurance for Wentz. Instead, he supplanted him and became one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL.

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By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer