Eagles QB Jalen Hurts placed on injured reserve with blood clot in his calf

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve Saturday, two days after the Philadelphia Eagles revealed he has a blood clot in his calf.

Hurts was initially ruled out Thursday for the Eagles’ upcoming game against Carolina. The Eagles said then that Hurts was injured when he took a cleat to his calf area on Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hurts informed the medical staff of the injury after practice on Oct. 8. The Super Bowl 59 MVP was back at practice the next day before the team left for London to play Jacksonville.

“Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday (Oct. 10) following the team’s flight to London and walk-through,” the Eagles said in Thursday’s statement. “The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia.”

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