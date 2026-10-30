Rams hopeful CB Trent McDuffie might return vs. Chargers but could be without key offensive players

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The injury-ravaged Rams could get cornerback Trent McDuffie back for their home game against the Chargers on Sunday but might be without several key offensive players.

McDuffie, center Coleman Shelton, tight end Colby Parkinson and wide receiver Jordan Whittington are all listed as questionable for the Rams (3-4).

One of their big offseason additions, McDuffie had been Los Angeles’ best defender prior to missing the surprising loss to the Arizona Cardinals and a bounce-back win at the Las Vegas Raiders because of a groin injury. He has 16 tackles, seven passes defended, two tackles for loss, and one interception through five games.

Shelton is dealing with a hip injury, putting his streak of 67 consecutive starts in jeopardy. If the eight-year veteran cannot play, Dylan McMahon would likely make his first meaningful NFL start. McMahon’s only previous start came in the last game of the 2025 regular season when the Rams had already won the NFC West and could not improve their playoff seeding.

Parkinson has a rib injury, and his status would be critical because of the Rams’ extensive usage of three tight-end sets. That personnel grouping is all the more vital with wide receiver Davante Adams out for an extended period of time because of a hamstring injury that required surgery.

Whittington, a key run-blocking receiver, is dealing with back tightness.

Long snapper Joe Cardona is doubtful because of an ankle injury. Veteran Jake McQuaide was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday as a fallback option.

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