Chargers lose Derwin James Jr. to injured reserve after hamstring rehab setback

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers placed safety Derwin James Jr. on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Saturday.

The Pro Bowl safety hasn’t played since a loss at Buffalo on Sept. 27. The move wasn’t unexpected after coach Jim Harbaugh said this week that James suffered a setback in his rehab and recovery.

James will have to sit out a minimum of four games for the Chargers (0-6), who face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Chargers signed cornerback Isas Waxter to the active roster and promoted cornerback Kaiir Elam from the practice squad.

In addition to James, left guard Kayode Awosika will miss a fifth straight game because of a leg injury. Defensive back Deane Leonard (concussion) and wide receiver Brenen Thompson (quad/hamstring) also were ruled out.

Waxter spent last season on the Bolts’ practice squad after initially signing as an undrafted free agent with Seattle. He has appeared in a pair of games this season as a standard elevation.

Elam has started 19 of 43 career regular-season games with Buffalo, Dallas and Tennessee.

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