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Washington Huskies open season at home against the Colgate Raiders

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By AP News

Colgate Raiders at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington starts the season at home against Colgate.

Washington finished 10-6 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Huskies averaged 77.1 points per game last season, 36.8 in the paint, 11.0 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.

Colgate finished 6-10 on the road and 18-15 overall last season. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shot 44.1% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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