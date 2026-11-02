Joe Burrow throws 5 TD passes, then runs for score in OT as Bengals rally for 43-36 win over Titans

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence had some simple advice for Joe Burrow as the franchise quarterback prepared to take the field with Cincinnati trailing the Tennessee Titans by a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“I looked at him and told him he was legendary and go be legendary,” Lawrence said.

Burrow did just that. He connected with Tee Higgins for an 18-yard touchdown with 1:17 remaining in regulation to tie it at 36-all and then scrambled untouched for a 9-yard score in overtime as the Bengals rallied for a 43-36 victory on Sunday.

“It was certainly a stressful day. Lots of emotions on the sidelines,” said Burrow, who completed 33 of 48 passes for 462 yards, his second 400-yard game this season and ninth of his career. “We finished the game with three touchdown drives and were able to put it away.”

There were other things that pointed to this being a significant victory for Burrow and the Bengals, who are 5-2 for the first time since 2021.

Burrow threw five touchdown passes in regulation and then led the 10th game-winning drive of his seven-year career and fourth in overtime.

He also put up a stat line not seen since 1951. Burrow joins Hall of Famer Norm Van Brocklin as the only quarterbacks to throw for at least 400 yards with five touchdowns, rush for a score and throw multiple interceptions.

Van Brocklin did it when he set the NFL single-game record with 554 passing yards on Sept. 28, 1951, when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Yanks.

“I felt like we moved it pretty well all game. We had four turnovers. It’s hard to win that way. Today we did, but you can’t make a living like that,” Burrow said.

Burrow was picked off three times by Titans safety Amari Hooker, who tied a franchise record shared by nine other players.

It was the second straight week the Bengals rallied from a 13-point, first-half deficit. Tennessee, which entered as a 13 1/2-point underdog, scored on its first three drives and took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. Last week, Baltimore had a 13-0 advantage at halftime.

It was the first time since New Orleans in 2020 that a team has rallied from 13-point first-half deficits in consecutive games, according to Sportradar. It was the third time in Bengals history, most recently in 2001.

“You guys have watched us play the last two years, and some of those games have gone the other direction. So for our guys to step up and seal the game, I’m not going to dismiss that,” coach Zac Taylor said.

Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins each had 100-yard receiving games for the fourth time since 2021. Higgins had 10 receptions for 155 yards and two TDs and Chase added 11 catches for 141 yards and a score.

Higgins had three catches for 56 yards on the final two drives and Chase added three receptions for 48 yards.

Strong effort from Titans after trying week

The Titans (1-7) gave Cincinnati all it could handle while playing without injured wide receiver Carnell Tate and standout pass rusher Jeffery Simmons, who was traded to the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Cam Ward had the first 300-yard passing game of his two-year career, completing 26 of 40 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns. He put the Titans back on top with a 15-yard TD pass to Wan’Dale Robinson with 3:42 remaining. Gunnar Helm then caught Ward’s pass for the 2-point conversion to give Tennessee a 36-29 advantage.

Tennessee took over after Burrow’s OT score but could not get a first down. Ward threw an incomplete pass to Elic Ayomanor on fourth-and-3 at the Tennessee 35.

“The only way to keep up with those guys was to get takeaways four times and score 36 points. There were times that we were good and others where we could have been better, but overall they fought their (butts) off,” Titans coach Robert Saleh said.

Tony Pollard rushed for 117 yards and two TDs, giving him five scores in the last two games. His 40-yard run up the right sideline, on which he broke four tackles en route to the end zone, extended Tennessee’s lead to 10-0 midway through the first quarter.

The Titans, though, fell short again after getting off to a fast start. They were up 14-0 last Sunday against Cleveland before losing on a last-second field goal. According to Sportradar, it was the fourth time in NFL history a team has lost consecutive games after holding a first-quarter lead of at least 13 points.

Big day from Lawrence

Besides providing emotional support, Lawrence had seven tackles and made a couple of significant plays.

Lawrence had a sack that knocked the Titans out of field-goal range late in regulation and a fumble recovery where he nearly scored in the third quarter. He also teamed up with Demetrius Knight Jr. when they tackled Pollard in the end zone for a safety to give the Bengals a 23-21 lead with 46 seconds left in the third quarter.

Hooker’s hat trick

Hooker became the first NFL player with three interceptions in a game since Jordan Whitehead of the New York Jets against Buffalo in Week 1 of the 2023 season. The last Titans player to do it was Kevin Byard III against Cleveland in 2016.

“Obviously we gave up yards and points, but you know, you can tell (Burrow) was a little frustrated. They were frustrated,” Hooker said.

Injuries

Titans; CB Marcus Harris (ankle) and LB James Williams Sr. (groin) went out in the second quarter. CB Kevin Winston Jr. (shoulder) departed in the third quarter. Tate (shoulder), RB Tyjae Spears (knee) and P Tommy Townsend (knee) were inactive.

Bengals: Linebackers Cedric Johnson (left ankle) and Cashius Howell (right wrist) along with CB DJ Turner (left ankle) suffered injuries in the second half.

Up next

Titans: Have their bye week before hosting Jacksonville on Nov. 15.

Bengals: Play the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid next Sunday.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer