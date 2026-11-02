Santa Clara Broncos begin season at home against the Towson Tigers

Towson Tigers at Santa Clara Broncos

Santa Clara, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Broncos -14.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Towson in the season opener.

Santa Clara went 26-9 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Broncos averaged 8.9 steals, 3.6 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

Towson finished 3-10 on the road and 19-15 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 30.5 in the paint, 10.6 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press