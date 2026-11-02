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No. 21 USC hosts Milwaukee for season opener

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By AP News

Milwaukee Panthers at USC Trojans

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Trojans -26.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 USC begins the season at home against Milwaukee.

USC went 18-14 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Trojans averaged 78.6 points per game last season, 34.5 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

Milwaukee went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 3-14 on the road. The Panthers averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 13.8 second-chance points and 6.4 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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