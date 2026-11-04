Ravens are getting veteran QB Jacoby Brissett from the Cardinals, AP source says

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is heading from the Arizona Cardinals to the Baltimore Ravens, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been completed.

Brissett started eight games for Arizona this season but was demoted to third-string quarterback after Gardner Minshew stepped in and led the Cardinals to a 33-30 comeback victory at Dallas.

The Ravens (4-4) desperately needed a quarterback after losing Lamar Jackson to a thumb injury and backup Tyler Huntley to a toe injury.

Jackson needs surgery on his right thumb and is out indefinitely. Huntley reportedly will miss the rest of the season.

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will start for the Ravens against Jacksonville (5-2) on Thursday night. Brissett likely would start against the Chargers on Nov. 15.

The 33-year-old Brissett is 23-50 as a starter in 11 seasons with New England, Indianapolis, Miami, Cleveland, Washington and Arizona. He had two stints with the Patriots, who drafted him in the third round in 2016 to back up Tom Brady.

Brissett has completed 63.3% of his passes this season for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

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By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer