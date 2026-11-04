Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
63.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ravens are getting veteran QB Jacoby Brissett from the Cardinals, AP source says

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Cardinals Cowboys Football

Cardinals Cowboys Football

Photo Icon View Photos

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is heading from the Arizona Cardinals to the Baltimore Ravens, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been completed.

Brissett started eight games for Arizona this season but was demoted to third-string quarterback after Gardner Minshew stepped in and led the Cardinals to a 33-30 comeback victory at Dallas.

The Ravens (4-4) desperately needed a quarterback after losing Lamar Jackson to a thumb injury and backup Tyler Huntley to a toe injury.

Jackson needs surgery on his right thumb and is out indefinitely. Huntley reportedly will miss the rest of the season.

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will start for the Ravens against Jacksonville (5-2) on Thursday night. Brissett likely would start against the Chargers on Nov. 15.

The 33-year-old Brissett is 23-50 as a starter in 11 seasons with New England, Indianapolis, Miami, Cleveland, Washington and Arizona. He had two stints with the Patriots, who drafted him in the third round in 2016 to back up Tom Brady.

Brissett has completed 63.3% of his passes this season for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

___

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By ROB MAADDI
AP Pro Football Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.