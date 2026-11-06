Myles Garrett expected to return for Rams this weekend after 7-game injury absence.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Myles Garrett is expected to return to the field for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Washington after missing the past seven games with a knee injury.

Coach Sean McVay announced Garrett’s likely availability, barring a late setback, on Friday before practice. The Rams (4-4) acquired the two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year in a trade over the summer, but he has played in just one game for his new team.

“I’m just grateful that he’s back and that he’s feeling really good,” McVay said.

Garrett hasn’t played since the Rams’ season opener, when he made no tackles in their blowout loss to the 49ers in Australia. Afterward, Garrett revealed he wasn’t fully fit due to a knee injury that limited him throughout training camp.

Garrett underwent surgery when the Rams returned from Melbourne, and he was sidelined until he returned to practice this week. McVay acknowledged that the Rams will examine whether Garrett should have had his surgery earlier in the year, but the Rams aren’t looking back.

“You always want to reflect back on what we would do differently,” McVay said.

Garrett finally will get to play with Aaron Donald against the Commanders. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was tempted out of his 2 1/2-year retirement by the Rams’ acquisition of Garrett, but Donald didn’t make the trip to Australia while ramping up his fitness.

The Rams’ pass rush hasn’t been great in Garrett’s absence. Although Los Angeles is pressuring quarterbacks at a reasonable clip, the team is tied for 26th in the league with just 12 sacks, leading to frustration.

“We keep attacking, but we’re not finishing off all the plays,” said edge rusher Byron Young, who leads the Rams with 4 1/2 sacks. “I think we’ve been getting good pressure, but not getting the quarterback down and finishing games … Having MG back will help that for sure.”

Tight end Terrance Ferguson also is expected to return to the Rams’ lineup against Washington. He has been out since September with an ankle sprain.

While Garrett likely returns to the defense’s front line, the Rams’ secondary is hurting. Jaylen Watson is out for the season with a shoulder injury, and fellow starting cornerback Trent McDuffie missed the entire week of practice with a back injury.

McDuffie is questionable for Sunday, as is safety Kam Curl, who has a foot injury.

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By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer