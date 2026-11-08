Ja’Vin Simkins scores twice in 4th quarter and UAB defeats Charlotte 23-12

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ja’Vin Simkins ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Rod Robinson II ran for 101 yards and UAB defeated Charlotte 23-12 on Saturday night.

The Blazers (5-4, 3-2 American Conference) improved to 5-0 at home and closed in on what may be their first bowl season since their string of six straight bowl bids ended in 2022.

UAB didn’t get on the board until Jonah Delange’s 42-yard field goal with two seconds left in the second quarter made it 3-3 at halftime.

The teams exchanged field goals in the third quarter and Delange added his third of the game to open the fourth, giving the Blazers a 9-3 lead.

Simkins then had touchdown runs of 1 yard with eight minutes left and 5 yards with about two minutes remaining.

The 49ers got their lone touchdown when Jaden Barnes caught a 14-yard pass from Conner Harrell with 61 seconds left in the game.

UAB entered 24th in nation in yards allowed, giving up 306.6 yards per game. The Blazers held Charlotte to 234 yards.

Up next

Charlotte: vs. East Carolina next Saturday.

UAB: at Temple next Saturday. ___

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