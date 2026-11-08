Mike Tirico will miss NBC’s Sunday night game in Chicago because of health issue

CHICAGO (AP) — NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico will miss Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears because of a health issue.

“Unfortunately, I will have to miss tonight’s game in Chicago due to a health issue,” Tirico said in a statement released by NBC. “I look forward to watching tonight and can’t wait to be back with Cris (Collinsworth), Melissa (Stark) and the rest of our SNF team next Sunday night in Cincinnati.”

Noah Eagle will replace Tirico in the booth. Tirico’s next game will be his 300th career NFL broadcast.

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