Chargers end their TD drought, but offensive struggles continue in blowout loss to Texans

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers finally ended their touchdown drought. Their offensive struggles, however, continue.

Justin Herbert connected with Quentin Johnston on a 58-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter of a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, ending a TD dry spell that lasted nearly a month.

The Chargers (0-8) went 12 straight quarters and 37 offensive drives without a touchdown dating to Oct. 11. It was the most consecutive drives without a touchdown since the 2024 Miami Dolphins went 30 straight drives without reaching the end zone. The record is held by the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, who went 61 drives without a touchdown.

“We want to win football games, so of course putting the ball in the end zone is always awesome,” left tackle Joe Alt said. “But you know, we want to win football games. So whatever that’s going to entail, if that entails score more points than we did, then we’re not happy.”

Backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei added a 15-yard touchdown pass to Derius Davis late in the fourth quarter. It was the first time this season the Chargers had multiple passing touchdowns in a game.

“I take a lot of pride in my craft, and to be part of an offense that’s struggling so mightily, it hurts the soul,” tight end Charlie Kolar said. “It certainly does.”

Embattled offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who was the head coach of that 2024 Dolphins team, moved from the sideline to the booth to call plays in hopes the change would invigorate the Chargers’ stagnant offense.

It appeared to make little difference.

Herbert went 13 of 23 for 193 yards and threw his NFL-leading 11th interception. He was also sacked a career-high eight times. The Chargers were 5 for 17 on third down and had 13 plays of negative yards.

When they finally scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, they were trailing 38-9.

“As tough as it is, there’s nothing else that we can do other than go out there and give our best effort throughout the week,” said Herbert, wearing a large white glove on his left hand to protect a finger taped by trainers. “Understand that it’s only us in that locker room that can do anything about it, and obviously not where we want to be.”

When asked if he saw any improvement with McDaniel in the booth, head coach Jim Harbaugh demurred.

“I mean, go to that microcosm of the game, moving the ball,” Harbaugh said. “We weren’t as good on third down as the Texans were defensively. Weren’t as good as the Texans were offensively on third down. That was another part of the game that we just we got beat.”

The Chargers had opportunities early, but familiar shortcomings reared their ugly head.

On their opening drive, wide open receiver Tre Harris dropped what would have been a 30-plus yard completion deep into Texans territory.

In the second quarter, Herbert had Harris and Johnston open in the end zone on back-to-back drives and missed them, underthrowing Harris and overthrowing Johnston.

Just before halftime, Herbert threw behind KeAndre Lambert-Smith streaking wide open over the middle with no defender in sight.

And In the third quarter, with the Chargers driving toward the red zone, running back Keaton Mitchell fumbled the ball away at the Texans 24.

“Just weren’t making plays,” Herbert said. “Just, you know, didn’t score points when we got in the red zone. Got to execute on third down, and we weren’t doing that enough.”

With the touchdown drought over, the Chargers must turn their attention to ending another streak.

They have lost 11 consecutive games dating to last season, the franchise’s longest losing streak since they started 0-11 in 2000. The Chargers travel to Baltimore (4-5) next week before returning home to face the New York Jets (2-7).

“Giving up or giving in, no, that’s not in our vocabulary” Harbaugh said. “That’s not in our culture.”

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This story has been corrected to remove incorrect reference to the Chargers having the second-longest TD drought in NFL history.

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By KYLE GLASER

Associated Press