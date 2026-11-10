Jordon Hudson sues Airbnb hosts over doorbell camera video of shirtless Bill Belichick

BOSTON (AP) — Jordon Hudson is suing two Airbnb hosts over a doorbell camera video of a bare-chested Bill Belichick, saying that the 2023 clip invaded her privacy by ultimately prompting public disclosure of her relationship with the Super Bowl-winning coach.

Hudson, who went on to become a public presence by Belichick’s side, says in the lawsuit that they were keeping their romance private when they stayed at the Boston-area rental in the summer of 2023. Then the doorbell video — which showed him stepping, shirtless, out of the home onto a porch — emerged that fall and made media rounds.

Hudson wasn’t in the video, but she ultimately was publicly identified as the paramour of the former New England Patriots and current University of North Carolina head coach, who is almost 50 years her senior. Her lawsuit accuses rental hosts Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan of leaking the footage and personal information about her.

“These egregious violations of Ms. Hudson’s privacy have, among other things, resulted in significant unwanted publicity and scrutiny of Ms. Hudson and her relationship with Mr. Belichick” and have subjected her to ridicule, attorney Howard Cooper and colleagues wrote in a complaint filed Friday in Massachusetts.

Voicemail and email messages seeking comment were left Monday for McDevitt and Nolan, and a social media message was sent to McDevitt. No attorney is listed for them yet in the court record.

Belichick isn’t part of the lawsuit. Messages seeking comment from him were left for a UNC football team spokesperson. At a recent news conference, Belichick, 74, wouldn’t answer a question about whether he was still in a relationship with Hudson, 25.

Belichick was nearing the end of his 24-year, six-time-Super Bowl-winning tenure as the Patriots’ head coach when he and Hudson spent time at the Airbnb she booked in Winthrop, according to her lawsuit. It says she learned of the video when McDevitt texted it to her along with an instruction not to park in front of a neighbor’s house.

In subsequent texts, McDevitt joked about football and said it was “clear who is on the video,” and Hudson repeatedly pressed her to delete it, according to the lawsuit. It says McDevitt eventually said she’d trash the footage but hedged that “videos are never totally deleted,” adding that she was “not distributing the video.”

After the clip emerged on the social platform X in November 2023, McDevitt denied having posted it or leaked it to anyone, the lawsuit said. But McDevitt later texted that she “had sent it to a few people” but never envisioned it becoming public, according to the complaint.

Messages were left Monday for Airbnb, which isn’t named in the lawsuit. It says the company kicked McDevitt and Nolan off the platform after Hudson reported what had happened.