Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
67.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Santa Clara visits North Texas after Stevenson’s 30-point outing

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Santa Clara Broncos (3-0) at North Texas Mean Green (2-0)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces Santa Clara after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 30 points in North Texas’ 77-67 win over the McNeese Cowboys.

North Texas went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Mean Green averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 29.9% from deep last season.

Santa Clara went 14-1 in WCC action and 8-3 on the road a season ago. The Broncos averaged 17.8 points off of turnovers, 14.7 second-chance points and 30.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.