Santa Clara visits North Texas after Stevenson’s 30-point outing

Santa Clara Broncos (3-0) at North Texas Mean Green (2-0)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces Santa Clara after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 30 points in North Texas’ 77-67 win over the McNeese Cowboys.

North Texas went 12-4 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Mean Green averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 29.9% from deep last season.

Santa Clara went 14-1 in WCC action and 8-3 on the road a season ago. The Broncos averaged 17.8 points off of turnovers, 14.7 second-chance points and 30.3 bench points last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press