Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

North Texas plays Santa Clara following Stevenson’s 30-point showing

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Santa Clara Broncos (3-0) at North Texas Mean Green (2-0)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Broncos -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Santa Clara after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 30 points in North Texas’ 77-67 win against the McNeese Cowboys.

North Texas went 19-14 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Mean Green averaged 70.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.4 last season.

Santa Clara finished 26-9 overall with an 8-3 record on the road last season. The Broncos averaged 82.9 points per game last season, 36.6 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 12.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.