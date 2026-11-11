North Texas plays Santa Clara following Stevenson’s 30-point showing

Santa Clara Broncos (3-0) at North Texas Mean Green (2-0)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Broncos -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Santa Clara after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 30 points in North Texas’ 77-67 win against the McNeese Cowboys.

North Texas went 19-14 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Mean Green averaged 70.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.4 last season.

Santa Clara finished 26-9 overall with an 8-3 record on the road last season. The Broncos averaged 82.9 points per game last season, 36.6 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 12.6 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press