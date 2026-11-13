Mike Evans is out and Trent Williams is questionable for the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Receiver Mike Evans will miss his third straight game for the San Francisco 49ers with Achilles tendinitis and left tackle Trent Williams is questionable after hurting his shoulder in practice this week.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said that cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir (foot) and Renardo Green (back) will be questionable for Sunday’s game at Dallas. Both missed practice Wednesday and Thursday after getting hurt in last week’s game against Las Vegas but were limited on Friday.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was also listed as questionable after hurting his knee at practice Thursday, while cornerback Nate Hobbs (adductor), defensive back Upton Stout (shoulder, neck) and defensive tackle C.J. West (knee) were also questionable. Hobbs and West are on injured reserve and would need to be activated on Saturday to be eligible to play against the Cowboys.

Williams left practice early on Thursday and was unable to practice Friday but Shanahan said he hoped there was enough time for him to feel better by Sunday.

Williams is a 12-time Pro Bowler and still playing at a high level at age 38. Vederian Lowe would likely get the nod if Williams can’t play but an absence would be a big loss for San Francisco.

“The left tackle in general is always huge. Then a guy of Trent’s caliber is huge,” Shanahan said. “Just the way he plays out there, down in and down out, what he means to the team, just his presence, the type of person he is, and just what he brings on game day. He’s a captain for a reason, and everyone knows Trent Williams is one of the best players in this league.”

San Francisco will have more help at receiver this week with Deebo Samuel set to return after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury and Keenan Allen set to make his debut for the 49ers after being acquired earlier this week in a trade from Indianapolis.

But they will be missing Evans again after he left a Week 6 game against Washington early with the injury. He missed the next two games and has been unable to practice since then but is making progress. Shanahan said there’s a chance Evans could play next week in Mexico against Minnesota,

“It’s been going well,” Shanahan said. “I’m sure if this was the last game or something, he’d be able to go out there. But we’re just trying to make sure it fully heals so it doesn’t act up again. But it’s going in the right direction.”

The 33-year-old Evans has been a key part of the 49ers’ offense in his first season in San Francisco. He has 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

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By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer