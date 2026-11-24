Mike Tomlin was a high-profile personality that television networks wanted after he resigned as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in January.

In Tomlin’s mind, though, there was only one viable option — joining NBC as an analyst for its pregame, halftime and postgame coverage on “Sunday Night Football.”

“I certainly was interested in ‘Sunday Night Football’ because I know what that means and I understand the audience. That was exciting for me,” Tomlin said during a recent interview in Cincinnati. “They just reiterated that they wanted me to be me. That they saw some things in production meetings and just how I handled myself over the years. That created confidence and comfort in me.”

The Tomlin that network production crews saw over the years is now being displayed in front of a national audience. He isn’t afraid to give his opinion while also showing how his way of relating to players and coaches helped produce 201 victories in 19 seasons and a Super Bowl title.

“I would tease him about it from time to time when he was coaching, and he would always say to me, ‘I’m not crossing over.’ He’s wired the right way for television,” said Fred Gaudelli, executive producer of NBC’s NFL coverage. “He’s got a temperament; he doesn’t take himself too seriously, but he takes his job seriously.”

Bringing the meeting room to the sideline

The two things Tomlin has brought from the Steelers’ meeting room to the “Football Night in America” sideline set are the “Sunday Night Storyline,” which closes the pregame show, and “Mike Tomlin’s News” at halftime.

Gaudelli said the storyline came from Tomlin addressing the team on Wednesdays, when he laid out how the game would be won. The news was Tomlin calling out the positive but mostly negative things he saw from his team during the week.

“I was really excited because that’s in my lane. That’s probably the most comfortable component of the show for me. I think that’s coaching. It’s storytelling. It’s wrapping a ball around an idea, so that’s enjoyable for me,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin’s news slogan has been the same since he started it in 2007 — ”I don’t make the news, I just report it.”

However, one person who wasn’t happy about being in the news was Browns coach Todd Monken. After Cleveland was routed 34-10 in its opener at Jacksonville, Tomlin said: “In the words of my friend JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Browns are the Browns.”

When Cleveland came back to beat Tampa Bay the following week, Monken closed his postgame press conference by saying, “Browns are gonna Browns. (Expletive) that!”

With NBC using its first flex of the season this week, Tomlin and Monken will have a chance to chat for a couple of minutes Sunday when the Browns (6-4) host the Las Vegas Raiders in Cleveland’s first Sunday night home game in seven years.

“I did it again to provide information and entertainment for the fans. I didn’t care what they said when I was working, and I certainly don’t now,” Tomlin said.

A quick study with room to grow

“Football Night in America” host Maria Taylor, who has worked with many former players and coaches, said Tomlin’s quick adjustment has been amazing.

Taylor has also grown to appreciate Tomlin trying to pick up on the small nuances of television, such as if he is talking too loud or getting in and out of segments.

“As long as he’s got the ability to be authentic and provide the content, then everything else we can figure out around it,” Taylor said. “Everyone who’s watching can see that every single one of his coaching skills is translatable and that he is so cool and calm under pressure and is still able to express everything that he would want to say maybe in front of his team on any given day. But he can say that to millions on a weekly basis.”

Tomlin said what has surprised him most is how quickly the 70 minutes of the pregame show can go. Also, now that he has had a chance to watch more football, he has noticed how long halftimes can be in college football when compared to the NFL.

When it comes to self-scouting, Tomlin was still his harshest critic on areas he wants to improve for the rest of the season.

“I think there’s a lot of meat on the bone in terms of better formulation of thoughts to be able to say it succinctly and in an entertaining sort of way. It’s all about the information for me. I want to be informational. I want to educate about the game nuances, decision making,” he said. “Like anything, I think you get better with reps and I’m feeling more comfortable each and every week.”

Will Tomlin return to the sidelines next season?

Tomlin signed a four-year contract with NBC, but he will be in demand for coaching openings during the offseason. However, Tomlin does seem to be enjoying his time without a coaching headset on.

“By the time I got to regular season Sundays, I probably was a little bit over it. Right around the 5th or 6th of July, summer’s usually over and mine wasn’t. So I think the period of adjustment came for me when it was time for football and I wasn’t involved,” he said. “I’ve been in camp-like circumstances every year of my life since 1980. And so having August was different for me.”

Another thing that might bode well for Tomlin not being one-and-done as an analyst is that he says he still likes having performance anxiety, and that he didn’t know if he would have it again after coaching.

“I’m used to being in stadiums and having that twitch, and I didn’t know if I would ever have that twitch again about performance or delivering. I’ve always liked that and appreciated that. It feels good to be nervous, challenged and to have to deliver, particularly on live television,” he said.

Gaudelli also realized the rumor mill about Tomlin possibly returning to coaching is what happens when a network signs someone of his stature.

“I think he’s thoroughly enjoyed everything about what he’s done so far, and he makes a good living at it. It’s enabled him to do things in his life that he hasn’t been able to do since he was probably 11 years old, and he’s really embraced that, too,” Gaudelli said. “I’m optimistic that it’s not a one-year deal, but I’ve been around long enough to know anything is possible.”

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer