INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Rams safety Kam Kinchens was ejected from Los Angeles’ game against Green Bay on Wednesday night for a hard hit on Packers receiver Christian Watson.

Watson stayed down for several minutes after the hit, but ultimately got up and walked off the field with 1:54 left in the first half. He was ruled out with a concussion, the team announced at the start of the second half.

Kinchens hit Watson aggressively on the sideline on the fourth-down play while Watson was attempting to catch a pass from Jordan Love. Teammates knelt around Watson while medical personnel attended to him, but Watson ultimately got up and walked off.

Kinchens initially was called for unnecessary roughness, but he was ejected moments later after a video review. Kinchens’ helmet made contact with Watson’s helmet while delivering the hit to the receiver’s upper body.

Kinchens is a third-year pro from the University of Miami who has been a key defensive back for the Rams, making 41 tackles with one interception this season. He was credited for two passes defensed before his ejection.

Green Bay didn’t get a first down on the penalty because Matthew Golden also was called for offensive pass interference on the play. The Packers ultimately kicked a field goal after Watson’s injury to tie the game at 13-all at halftime.

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