From ‘Star Wars’ to LA28: Kathleen Kennedy takes the reins of Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar-nominated producer Kathleen Kennedy has been hired to oversee the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and Paralympics.

Kennedy was named head of ceremonies and content on Wednesday, replacing Peter Rice, who remains as executive producer.

Kennedy, 73, stepped down as president of Lucasfilm in January after a run that began in 2012 and included guiding the modern era of “Star Wars.” Her other producing credits include “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “Back to the Future,” and “Jurassic Park.”

“Kathleen is a legend. She is one of Hollywood’s all-time greats, with a rare gift for storytelling,” Casey Wasserman, LA28 chairperson and president, said in a statement. ”When the stars align to focus the world’s attention on Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, I can’t think of anyone better to conjure the magic of Hollywood than Kathleen.”

Kennedy says she has attended multiple Olympics since the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

“Casey Wasserman has a bold vision for what these Games can mean for Los Angeles and the world, and I’m thrilled he’s asked me to help bring it to life,” she said in a statement.

Kennedy joins a team that includes Emmy-winning producer Ben Winston, who serves as executive producer and creative director, and Scott Givens, executive producer of production.

Also Wednesday, LA28 organizers unveiled “Stars Align” as the official slogan of the Olympic and Paralympic games.

The Olympic opening ceremony is July 14, 2028, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and the closing ceremony on July 30 at the Coliseum. The Paralympic opening ceremony is Aug. 15 at SoFi Stadium, with the closing at the Coliseum on Aug. 27.

___

See AP’s full sports coverage here

By The Associated Press