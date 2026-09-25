Dallas plays Los Angeles FC in conference matchup

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Los Angeles FC (11-8-8, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (12-6-8, third in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: FC Dallas +127, LAFC +180, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas and Los Angeles FC square off in conference play.

Dallas is 9-6-8 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 29-0-4 when it scores at least three goals.

LAFC is 8-8-7 against conference opponents. LAFC is 34-1-7 when it scores two goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. LAFC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petar Musa has 18 goals and three assists for Dallas. Logan Farrington has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has scored 14 goals with five assists for LAFC. Heung Min Son has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 17-5-8, averaging 5.1 goals, 14.1 shots on goal and 14.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 5.4 goals per game.

LAFC: 11-6-13, averaging 3.9 goals, 12.3 shots on goal and 21.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: None listed.

LAFC: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press