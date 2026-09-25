San Jose Earthquakes host the Portland Timbers in conference action

Portland Timbers (9-12-5, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (12-8-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: San Jose -100, Portland +216, Draw +294; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes host the Portland Timbers in Western Conference action.

The Earthquakes are 10-6-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes have a 39-0-0 record in games they record three or more goals.

The Timbers are 8-9-4 in conference play. The Timbers are 23-1-0 when they score more than two goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Earthquakes won the last game 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston Judd has scored 13 goals and added two assists for the Earthquakes. Niko Tsakiris has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Kristoffer Velde has scored eight goals and added five assists for the Timbers. Ariel Lassiter has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 11-9-10, averaging 3.6 goals, 10.8 shots on goal and 16.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 5.7 goals per game.

Timbers: 16-6-8, averaging 5.4 goals, 13.5 shots on goal and 15.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 5.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Nonso Adimabua (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured).

Timbers: Juan David Mosquera Lopez (injured), Alexander Aravena (injured), Brandon Bye (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press