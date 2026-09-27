Christian Ramírez scores two late goals to help Austin rally for 3-3 draw with San Diego

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christian Ramírez scored two goals late in the second half and Austin FC spotted San Diego FC a three-goal lead before rallying for a 3-3 draw on Saturday night to extend its unbeaten streak to eight.

Anibal Godoy gave San Diego a 1-0 lead when he scored unassisted five minutes into the second half. It was his first goal this season and his 10th in 262 career appearances.

San Diego went up 2-0 on an own goal by Austin’s Mikkel Desler in the 58th minute.

Marcus Ingvartsen made in 3-0 in the 64th minute, using assists from Anders Dreyer and Cédric Bakambu to score his 12th goal of the campaign.

Austin got on the scoreboard when Ervin Torres and Ilie Sánchez set up Brandon Vázquez in the 71st minute for his first goal this season in his 16th appearance.

Ramírez scored in the 82nd minute to get Austin within a goal, then found the net for the equalizer four minutes later with his ninth goal of the season. Vázquez netted his first goal of the season and Torres finished with two assists.

Rookie Damian Las turned away three shots for Austin (7-10-10) in the 24-year-old’s second career start.

Duran Ferree, a 19-year-old rookie, had two saves for San Diego (8-11-8) in his 14th start. He surrendered 24 goals through his first 13.

Austin is 4-3-6 at home and 3-0-5 in its last eight matches overall.

San Diego, which beat Austin 5-0 at home on May 13, is 2-6-5 on the road and finished September with an 0-3-2 record.

Up next

San Diego: At New York Red Bulls on Oct. 10.

Austin: Hosts Nashville SC on Oct. 10.

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