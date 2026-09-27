Preston Judd scores 2 goals, Earthquakes beat Timbers 3-1, extend unbeaten streak to 6 games

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Preston Judd scored two goals, Eduard Löwen added a goal and an assist, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Portland Timbers 3-1 on Saturday night to extend their unbeaten streak to six games.

Earl Edwards Jr. made his second start this season, his his first since April 25, had a career-high seven saves for San Jose (13-8-6).

The Timbers (9-13-5) have lost three in a row and are winless in four straight.

Judd has three multi-goal games a career-high 15 goals this season — four against the Timbers. The 27-year-old came into 2026 with 11 career goals in four MLS seasons, the first two with the LA Galaxy.

Löwen played a perfectly-placed entry pass to the center of the area and Judd floated an arcing header past goalkeeper James Pantemis to open the scoring in the fourth minute. Paul Marie flicked a ball off the outside of his foot to Judd, who scored on a volley from the edge of the 6-yard box to give the Earthquakes a 3-0 lead in the 29th.

Löwen, acquired Aug. 26 via trade from St. Louis, scored his first goal for San Jose to make it 2-0 in the 24th. Beau Leroux, at the edge of the penalty box, pushed a ball-ahead toward the left end line and Löwen put a first-touch shot into the top-net.

David Da Costa scored for Portland in the 86th minute.

Pantemis finished with five saves.

Up next

Timbers: Play Oct. 10 at Kansas City.

Earthquakes: Visit Colorado on Oct. 10.

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