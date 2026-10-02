Minor leaguers Francisco Rivero and Raudi Perez suspended following positive drug tests

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals catcher Francisco Rivero and free agent pitcher Raudi Perez were suspended for 56 games each Friday following positive tests for a performance-enhancing substance under baseball’s minor league drug programs.

Both were disciplined following positive tests for Stanozolol, Rivero under the minor league program and Perez under the program for minor leaguers assigned outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Rivero, 18, signed with the Nationals in July and has not played in any minor league games.

Perez, 19, signed with the Padres in January for a $25,000 bonus and was 0-4 with a 7.09 ERA and one save in six starts and eight relief appearances in the Dominican Summer League. He was released on Sept. 10, and his suspension will start when he signs with a major league organization.

Thirteen players have been disciplined this year for a drug violation, including two under the major league drug agreement.

Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for the entire season on March 3 after testing positive for exogenous testosterone and its metabolites. The failed test was Profar’s second offense under the major league agreement.

Free agent outfielder Max Kepler was banned for 80 games on Jan. 9 after a positive test for Epitrenbolone. He signed with Arizona and returned to the major leagues on June 26.

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