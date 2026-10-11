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Angulo scores in stoppage time, Crépeau has 12 saves, Orlando City beats Crew 3-2

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By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Iván Angulo scored the go-ahead goal in the 89th minute, Antoine Griezmann added a goal and an assist, and Maxime Crépeau had 12 saves to help Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night.

Angulo, on the counter-attack, pushed a pass wide to left side where Martín Ojeda tapped a first-touch pass back to Angulo for a one-timer from the center to give Orlando City (11-13-4) a 3-2 lead.

Taha Habroune had a goal and an assist and Brais Méndez scored a goal for the Crew (8-15-5).

Harvey Sarajian made his first career start (10th appearance) and scored his second MLS goal to give Orlando a 1-0 lead in the first minute. Sarajian put away a first-touch shot, off a cross played by Griezmann, from near the penalty spot 46 seconds into the game.

Griezmann’s goal made it 2-0 in the 16th.

Habroune perfectly timed his run onto a ball-ahead played by Santiago Rodríguez and beat Crépeau, who had charged off his line, to make it 1-1 in the 8th.

Méndez, on the counter-attack, put away a feed from Habroune into a wide-open net to make it 2-2 in the 53rd minute.

The 35-year-old Greizmann, who joined Orlando City in July, has nine goals and five assists in 12 career MLS appearances.

Patrick Schulte had five saves for Columbus.

Up next

Columbus: Hosts Charlotte on Wednesday.

Orlando: Plays Wednesday at Toronto.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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