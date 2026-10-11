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André Luiz scores 2 goals for Sporting KC in 3-3 tie with Timbers

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By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — André Luiz scored two goals and became the first player in club history with seven goals in their first seven appearances for Sporting Kansas City in a 3-3 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Luiz has scored a goal in five consecutive games and has seven goals in seven appearances since he was acquired Aug. 18 from Olympiacos of the Greek Super League for a club-record fee of a reported $18 million plus add-ons.

The Timbers (9-13-6), who had lost three in a row, are winless in five straight.

Luiz, who had his second multi-goal game in MLS, outraced the defense down the right sideline and beat goalkeeper James Pantemis with a rolling shot inside the back post to cap the scoring in the 73rd minute.

Justin Reynolds scored his first goal this season in the 70th for Sporting (6-18-4) to cut the deficit to 3-2.

David Da Costa scored a goal for the second consecutive game, Vincent Janssen and Ariel Lassiter also scored a goal for Portland.

Da Costa, on the counter-attack, took a feed from Lassiter and scored from the center of the area in the 10th minute and Janssen converted from the penalty spot to give the Timbers a 2-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Lassiter scored in the 64th minutes to make it 3-1.

Up next

Portland: Hosts the LA Galaxy on Wednesday.

Kansas City: Plays Wednesday at Nashville.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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