Venezia still winless in Serie A, Coventry hammer Newcastle, Levante fights back for draw

Promoted Coventry beat Newcastle 4-1 for successive wins in the Premier League while Sevilla’s promising start in La Liga suffered a setback in a pulsating 3-3 draw with Levante that featured three goals in stoppage time on Monday.

In Serie A, Torino beat Udinese 2-1 and Venezia’s miserable start to the season continued after losing at Atalanta 3-1.

Ure on form in Seville

Scottish striker Robbie Ure scored his first goal for Sevilla but the in-form Spanish side let a lead slip twice as Levante came back to draw 3-3 in a dramatic game.

Ure took advantage of a mix up at the back to put the visitor 1-0 ahead with 13 minutes gone. He also was instrumental in Sevilla’s second, his header falling for Felix Correia to make it 2-0 nine minutes into the second half.

Ivan Romero pulled a goal back three minutes later for Levante and Adrian de la Fuente’s sweet volley sent the home fans wild with an equalizer in the 92nd.

Isaac Romero restored Sevilla’s lead and then was sent off for excessive celebrating in the 96th and, with 100 minutes on the clock, Ifeanyi Ndukwe made it 3-3 to lift Levante out of the relegation zone.

Sevilla remained fifth.

Venezia defeated again

Nikola Krstovic scored twice and set up the third for Atalanta in a 3-1 win over bottom club Venezia.

Krstovic scored twice for Montenegro during the international break and was deadly at club level, too, adding to Franck Kessie’s fourth-minute opener for the home side.

Antoine Hainaut pulled a goal back eight minutes before halftime but Venezia never looked like rescuing anything from a match that extended its losing streak to six out of six matches.

The run equaled its worst ever league start in 1949 and it remained bottom of the table, four points behind six teams.

Atalanta moved up a place to 10th.

Sandro Kulenović came off the bench to score for the second game in a row and give Torino a 2-1 win over Udinese.

Kulenović replaced Che Adams in the 65th and scored two minutes later to give Torino the win.

The Croatian was given the easiest of tasks after a horrific error by Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye left him with an open goal.

Adams almost gave Torino the lead in the 36th but his volley hit the post and Daniel Bragança followed up to put the home side ahead.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp showed nice footwork before equalizing with a left-foot shot seven minutes later for Udinese before Kulenović’s timely appearance.

The win provided a shot in the arm for Torino, a club enduring its worst start to Serie A since 2020 The result lifted it three places into 12th, while Udinese fell to 15th.

Coventry beat Newcastle

In England, Coventry overran Newcastle with a fine second-half display.

Frank Lampard’s side scored early in both halves — the first a penalty after six minutes — and moved into a slightly misleading 2-0 lead.

A stunning strike from Sven Botman after 70 minutes brought Newcastle back into contention but it fell apart defensively in the last quarter. Two goals in the last 10 minutes from Ellis Simms and Stephen Mfuni gave Coventry a deserved 4-1 win that lifted it out of the bottom three and into 14th place.

Newcastle remained 11th.

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By The Associated Press