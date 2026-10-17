Davis scores the go-ahead goal in Boston’s 2-1 victory over Racing Louisville

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Deja Davis scored on a header early in the second half and the Boston Legacy downed Racing Louisville 2-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Friday night.

Boston (9-14-5) has four wins in the last six games but has already been eliminated from the playoffs.

Racing Louisville (7-18-3) is winless in its last eight games and has also been eliminated from the postseason.

After a rain delay of more than an hour at Gillette Stadium, the Legacy went ahead in the ninth minute on Amanda Gutierres’ goal off a well-placed cross from Bianca St-Georges.

Kayla Fischer scored the equalizer for Louisville in the 22nd, capitalizing on a mistake by Boston goalkeeper Laurel Ivory. Fisher leads Racing with eight goals this season.

Davis scored Boston’s go-ahead goal in the 51st minute. It was her first career NWSL goal.

Emma Sears’ header for Racing in stoppage time flew over goal in a final bid to salvage a point.

The Legacy acquired forward Gift Monday last week from the Washington Spirit, but she was not available because of international duty.

Boston was without starting goalkeeper Casey Murphy, who was placed on the season-ending injury list this week with torn posterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

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