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Andres Perea scores a goal for NYCFC in 1-1 tie with LAFC

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By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Andres Perea scored a goal and Matt Freese had two saves for New York City FC on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with Los Angeles FC.

Perea slammed home a header off a corner kick played in by Nicolás Fernández to make it 1-1 in the 59th minute.

NYCFC (8-12-10) is winless, with three losses, in its last five games.

Leo Walta, acquired Aug. 31 by LAFC on loan, scored his first career goal in MLS in his fourth appearance. The 23-year-old midfielder put away a straight-away free kick from 30 yards out to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time.

Hugo Lloris had three saves for LAFC (12-9-10).

Up next

LAFC: Hosts the rival LA Galaxy on Oct. 25.

NYCFC: Plays next Saturday at Orlando.

___

See AP’s full MLS coverage here

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