David Douděra and Teenage Hadebe score to help Cincinnati beat D.C. United 2-1 in rescheduled game

CINCINNATI (AP) — David Douděra scored for the first time in MLS, and Teenage Hadebe recorded his first goal with Cincinnati to help beat D.C. United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati (10-11-9) moved into ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings with hopes of clinching a spot in the playoffs for the fifth season in a row.

D.C. United (7-10-13), which has not qualified for the postseason since 2019, sits in 13th.

Douděra opened the scoring in the 14th minute when a deflected ball fell to his feet at the far post for a one-touch finish. Hadebe put Cincinnati ahead in the 55th on a slide at the back post to finish Evander’s free kick.

United defender Kimito Nono tied it at 1-all in the 38th. João Peglow chipped a pass over the defense that Nono settled with his right foot and calmly sent in a shot with his left.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 5 before it was postponed due to pitch conditions and player safety concerns created by heavy rains in the Cincinnati area.

Up next

D.C. United hosts a rematch with Cincinnati on Saturday.

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