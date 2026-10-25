Revolution put end to Union’s club-record 15-match unbeaten streak with 2-1 victory

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dor Tugeman and Carles Gil scored goals behind Matt Turner and the New England Revolution ended Philadelphia’s club-record 15-match unbeaten streak with a 2-1 victory over the Union on Saturday night.

Turner finished with six saves for the Revolution (17-10-4), who moved ahead of Inter Miami in the battle for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Union (13-11-7) had gone 12-0-3 since turning the reins over to interim coach Ryan Richter at the World Cup break. It was their first loss since a 6-4 setback at Inter Miami on May 24.

Neither team scored until Turgeman found the net three minutes into stoppage time to give New England the lead at halftime. The 10th goal of Turgeman’s first full season in the league came with assists from 18-year-old defender Peyton Miller — his career-high eighth — and Carles Gil — his 12th this season and the 99th of his career.

That’s where things stood until Gil added some insurance on a penalty kick in the first minute of second-half stoppage time after he was fouled by 19-year-old rookie defender Neil Pierre. It was his career-high 13th goal this season.

Turner lost his bid for a clean sheet when Kai Wagner set up Pierre in the 12th minute of stoppage time for his fifth goal.

Andre Blake totaled six saves for Philadelphia.

The Revolution improved to 7-7-2 on the road and completed a season sweep after beating the Union 2-1 at home in early May.

New England has won three in a row and six of its last eight.

Up next

New England: Hosts New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

Philadelphia: At Nashville SC on Wednesday.

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