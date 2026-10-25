Morgan Whittaker scores in 81st minute and the Rapids beat the conference-leading Whitecaps 1-0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Morgan Whittaker scored in the 81st minute, Nico Hansen made two saves for his ninth clean sheet of the season, and the Colorado Rapids beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday night to extend their home unbeaten streak to 10 matches.

Whittaker headed in his third goal of the season after Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka deflected Donavan Phillip’s shot off the crossbar and it fell to the Rapids forward at the back post.

Colorado (12-13-6) snapped a five-game winless streak with its first victory since Sept. 12. The Rapids entered having played to a tie in their last three games.

Vancouver (16-8-7) lost for the second time in its last five games. The Whitecaps still sit atop the Western Conference standings, one point ahead of Dallas.

Takaoka, who entered with 13 shutouts this season, finished with seven saves.

Up next

Vancouver: Returns home to play San Diego on Wednesday.

Colorado: Plays at San Jose on Wednesday.

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