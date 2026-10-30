Real Salt Lake takes win streak into game against the San Jose Earthquakes

Real Salt Lake (12-14-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (13-9-10, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

LINE: San Jose +124, Real Salt Lake +173, Draw +283; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake will try to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes are 11-7-9 against conference opponents. The Earthquakes rank eighth in the Western Conference with 151 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

RSL is 10-10-6 in Western Conference games. RSL is 31-1-1 when it scores at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Preston Judd has 16 goals and two assists for the Earthquakes. Jack Jasinski has two goals over the past 10 games.

Sergi Solans has scored 14 goals and added four assists for RSL. Noel Caliskan has three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 17-2-11, averaging 4.8 goals, 11.9 shots on goal and 17.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.3 goals per game.

RSL: 14-11-5, averaging 4.2 goals, 13.5 shots on goal and 15.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 4.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Nonso Adimabua (injured), Darius Johnson (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured).

RSL: Emeka Eneli (injured), Diego Luna (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press