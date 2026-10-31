Los Angeles FC hosts Minnesota United in conference play

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Minnesota United FC (9-12-11, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (12-9-11, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

LINE: LAFC -148, Minnesota United FC +329, Draw +312; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC and Minnesota United meet in Western Conference action.

LAFC is 9-9-9 against conference opponents. LAFC is 38-1-9 when it records two goals.

United is 7-10-10 against Western Conference opponents. United is fifth in the Western Conference drawing 174 corner kicks, averaging 5.4 per game.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. LAFC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored 18 goals with five assists for LAFC. Heung Min Son has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Kelvin Yeboah has scored 18 goals and added one assist for United. Joaquin Pereyra has four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 13-4-13, averaging 4.2 goals, 15.0 shots on goal and 20.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.9 goals per game.

United: 15-8-7, averaging 6.0 goals, 13.5 shots on goal and 14.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 7.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: None listed.

United: Peter Stroud (injured), Wil Trapp (injured).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press