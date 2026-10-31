San Diego hands St. Louis City 4th straight loss, 1-0 behind Anders Dreyer, Pablo Sisniega

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Dreyer scored in the first half and that was all Pablo Sisniega needed to guide San Diego FC to a 1-0 victory over St. Louis City on Saturday.

San Diego (9-13-11), which has already been eliminated from postseason play, took the lead in the 39th minute when Dreyer used assists from Alejandro Alvarado and Marcus Ingvartsen to score his 14th goal of the season. The 28-year-old midfielder has 33 goals through his first 66 MLS matches.

All three of Alvarado’s career assists have come this season — his second. Six of Ingvartsen’s seven career assists have also come this season after making his first eight MLS appearances last year.

Sisniega saved six shots to earn his first clean sheet of the season in his fifth start for San Diego. His only other shutout in 42 career starts came last season.

Ben Lundt totaled two saves in his third straight start for St. Louis City (14-10-9), which began the day in third place in the Western Conference.

Both keepers had one save in the first half.

St. Louis City has lost four in a row following a single-season MLS record-tying 19-match unbeaten streak.

The last three have come with Lundt in goal after regular starter Roman Bürki took a knee to the head and entered concussion protocol in the U.S. Open Cup final against the Columbus Crew — won 5-3 on penalty kicks by St. Louis City after a scoreless draw in regulation.

Up next

San Diego: Hosts Sporting Kansas City to close out the regular season on Saturday.

St. Louis: At Houston Dynamo on Saturday to finish the regular season.

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