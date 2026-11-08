Lassiter scores in 3rd minute, Timbers beat Austin 2-0, clinch playoff spot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ariel Lassiter opened the scoring in the third minute, Kristoffer Velde added a goal and the Portland Timbers beat Austin FC 2-0 on Saturday night to clinch a spot in the MLS Cup playoffs.

Portland (13-14-7) is the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and plays second-seeded Dallas in the best-of-three first round of the playoffs, which begin Nov. 19.

James Pantemis had seven saves for the Timbers.

Lassiter, on the counter-attack, raced down the right sideline and then slipped a shot inside the back post to make it 1-0.

Velde made it 2-0 a shot from 24 yards out in the 70th minute.

Brad Stuver had two saves for Austin (8-16-10).

Up next

Portland: Visits Dallas for Game 1.

Austin: Season complete.

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